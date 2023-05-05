King Charles should be Britain’s last monarch - here's why4 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:46 AM IST
British monarchy loses support as country grapples with challenges of the present and future.
On Saturday, a 74-year-old British man will formally assume a job that was promised to him when he was born — a strange event by itself in a country with record levels of underemployment and a severe cost-of-living crisis. But the coronation of King Charles III, one of the world’s richest men, will also be funded by the taxpayer — estimates are running over $100 million — and commemorated with a national holiday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×