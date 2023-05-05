The new King spoke then about the “appalling atrocity of slavery"; he has yet to respond to recent revelations in the Guardian that his own ancestors owned slave plantations in Virginia, and that priceless jewels looted from India by British imperialists ended up in the royal collection. It is possible that Charles is profoundly embarrassed by his tainted legacy. His passion for environmental issues marks him out in a family that has historically been more engaged by horses and palaces.