King Charles spending 'own money' to give bonus to Royal staff, critics call it offensive
Those earning less than £30,000 ( ₹28.5 lakh) a year will get £600 (about Rs. 57,000) as a one-time bonus.
To assist with the rising cost of living, King Charles III is offering his workers a one-time incentive of up to £600 (about Rs. 57,000). The bonuses, which would total tens of thousands of pounds and be given on top of this month's pay to workers including cleaners, would come in part from the King's own wealth. The bonus is applicable for those earning less than £30,000 ( ₹28.5 lakh) a year.