King Charles strips Prince Andrew of titles, forces him out of Royal Lodge mansion over Epstein scandal

Britain’s King Charles has stripped his younger brother Prince Andrew of his royal title and ordered him to vacate his residence near Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday (October 30). The move marks the toughest action yet by the monarch over Andrew’s ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Titles removed, name changed Andrew, 65, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, had already been under scrutiny for his association with Epstein. Earlier this month, he was forced to stop using his title of Duke of York.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles has now escalated the matter, stripping Andrew of his princely title. He will now be formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Evicted from Royal Lodge The palace said a formal notice had been served for Andrew to surrender his lease on Royal Lodge, his long-time residence on the Windsor Estate.

“He will move to alternative private accommodation in eastern England,” the statement added.

Palace expresses sympathy for victims In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the measures were necessary despite Andrew’s continued denials of the allegations.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the statement said.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Family backs the King’s decision A palace source told Reuters that while Andrew maintains his innocence, the decision reflects “serious lapses of judgement” in his past conduct.

“The decision was taken by Charles but had the support of the wider family, including heir-to-the-throne Prince William,” the source said.

Background of scandal Prince Andrew’s royal standing has been steadily eroding since 2019, when his friendship with Epstein — who died in prison awaiting trial for sex trafficking — became public. Andrew stepped back from royal duties and later settled a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault — allegations he has consistently denied.