King Charles is evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. Charles has offered the property to Prince Andrew, who is said to be resisting the offer. This move throws into doubt Harry and Meghan's chances of receiving an invitation to the upcoming coronation in May, reported The Sun.

Frogmore Cottage was a gift from the late Queen and was given to the couple as a wedding present in 2018. They spent £2.4 million (nearly ₹20 crore) on renovations before moving in the following April. However, they spent just six months in the property before settling Megxit terms in 2020 and leaving the UK for a new life abroad.

Harry and Meghan most recently spent time in Frogmore Cottage at the end of the summer of 2022 as they prepared for their early-September European tour. When they were hosting the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer, stories surfaced that they hosted their daughter Lilibet's first birthday at the cottage, replete with a casual picnic and Royal visitors.

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the couple, who are now said to be drawing up plans to remove their belongings from the property and ship them to their home in Montecito, California, the publication added.

King Charles began the process of evicting Harry and Meghan from the five-bed Windsor home following the release of Harry's controversial memoir, Spare, the British publication cited insiders as saying. In the memoir, Harry made a number of allegations against his family, including claims that his brother William knocked him to the ground in a row over Meghan and that Camilla leaked stories about the brothers.

Harry and Meghan leased Frogmore Cottage for several years as part of a deal that saw Harry repay the cost of the renovations to the taxpayer. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank then took over the property before moving to Portugal in 2020.

This latest development may mark the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK, according to The Sun insiders. Harry's accusations against his family have caused a significant rift, and their move to the US means that they will no longer have a UK home. It remains to be seen whether they will receive an invitation to the coronation in May, but the likelihood seems to be decreasing with each passing day.

