King Charles takes away Queen Elizabeth’s wedding gift to Harry-Meghan, their UK home
King Charles has offered Frogmore Cottage, Harry-Meghan's UK home, to Prince Andrew.
King Charles is evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. Charles has offered the property to Prince Andrew, who is said to be resisting the offer. This move throws into doubt Harry and Meghan's chances of receiving an invitation to the upcoming coronation in May, reported The Sun.
