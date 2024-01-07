King Charles to solve 'Andrew problem', likely to curtail funds as his brother gets included in Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘list'
Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein has led King Charles to determine that his brother will not participate in official public events or have a return to official duties.
King Charles is reportedly firm on his decision regarding Prince Andrew's future in Royal duties. His move follows the recent release of court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. These documents, which highlight allegations against Andrew, have brought his association with the convicted paedophile Epstein back into focus. Charles's resolve seems to be that his brother will not resume any public Royal roles, the Daily Mail reported. As per the publication, King Charles is now determined to solve the 'Andrew problem'.