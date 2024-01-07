King Charles is reportedly firm on his decision regarding Prince Andrew's future in Royal duties. His move follows the recent release of court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. These documents, which highlight allegations against Andrew, have brought his association with the convicted paedophile Epstein back into focus. Charles's resolve seems to be that his brother will not resume any public Royal roles, the Daily Mail reported. As per the publication, King Charles is now determined to solve the 'Andrew problem'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations. The documents, unsealed as part of a defamation case in Manhattan, implicate him in serious accusations, including sexual abuse. This has reportedly led to a decision to relocate him from Royal Lodge to a more modest residence. It signifies his diminished Royal status.

Sources close to the palace have told the publication that, while Andrew retains the right to attend private and family gatherings, his participation in official public events is now permanently off the table. Despite recent speculation about a possible easing of his "exiled" status, the consensus is that there will be no return to official duties for the prince.

The situation is complicated by Andrew's refusal to move into Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by Harry and Meghan. King Charles is expected to intensify efforts to facilitate this move in the coming months, the publication added. These efforts are perceived as an attempt to maintain the integrity of the Royal Family's public image.

Amid this, there are no plans to strip Andrew of his titles, including his HRH title or the Duke of York title, a wedding gift from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles has been reportedly covering the cost of Andrew's security. However, the monarch might not be able to fund his security indefinitely, the publication added

Virginia Giuffre's allegations Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, includes many accusations against the Royal member. Giuffre claims being forced into sexual encounters with Andrew.

