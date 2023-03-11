King Charles to use £369 million to renovate Buckingham Palace to make it ‘fit for the king’2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 03:12 PM IST
King Charles is determined to move into Buckingham Palace once the refurbishments are completed in four years' time
King Charles plans to renovate Buckingham Palace at a cost of £369 million, with the aim of making it a home, which is ‘fit for the king’. Despite some skepticism from insiders who believe that Charles and Queen Camilla would prefer to keep their London residence at Clarence House, the King is determined to move into Buckingham Palace once the refurbishments are completed in four years' time.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×