A day after Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced that she had completed her course of chemotherapy, reports arrived that King Charles came to Kate Middleton's side to lend his support ahead of her announcing cancer diagnosis.

King Charles – who revealed he was also battling the illness back in February – had travelled on 21 March from London to Windsor to spend time with his ailing daughter-in-law, reported The Royal Observer.

"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this. The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls 'my beloved daughter-in-law' had cancer... The King left his lunch feeling very emotional," TRO quoted a royal insider as saying.

"They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles," the insider added.

Ever since Kate shared the details about her health on Instagram on 22 March, the Prince and Princess of Wales have received well wishes from across the globe.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal ­Highness' message," TRO quoted a spokesperson for the royal couple on 23 March.

The spokesperson further added, "They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Kate completes chemotherapy: On 9 September, Kate Middleton – the 42-year-old wife of Prince William – took to Instagram and announced she had completed her course of chemotherapy following a shock cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

"I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate, as she is often called, said on Instagram.

Catherine in her Instagram video wrote, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

She added, "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Kate's upcoming plans: Speaking about her next plans, Kate said that she is willing to undertake a few more public engagements in the coming months when she can.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," Kate said.

The princess last appeared in public for the men's final at Wimbledon in July.