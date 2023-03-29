King Charles, in his first state visit abroad since becoming the British monarch, will travel to Germany on March 29. The visit aims to repair relations between Britain and the European Union post-Brexit. Charles had planned to travel to France first but cancelled the visit due to violent social unrest.

Significance of King Charles' visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he had extended the invitation to Charles, who has visited Germany more than 40 times, at his mother's funeral in September last year. The British government ultimately makes decisions on state visits, which form part of its use of the monarchy's "soft power".

Also Read: King Charles takes away Queen Elizabeth’s wedding gift to Harry-Meghan, their UK home

Anand Menon, director of academic think tank UK in a Changing Europe, said that the visit was a clear sign of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's push to reset relations with Europe. However, any goodwill generated could be quickly undermined if other post-Brexit issues flare up. One such issue is whether Britain will be readmitted to the Horizon program, the EU's main funding program for research and innovation, with a budget of €95.5 billion ( ₹8.5 trillion). Macron suggested that Charles' visit to France could be rescheduled for the summer.

March 29

Steinmeier will welcome Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate with military honours. They will then attend a state banquet at the presidential palace, Schloss Bellevue.

March 30

On Thursday, Charles will address the Bundestag in Berlin. He had last addressed the German lower house of parliament in 2020 when he was Prince of Wales. Charles will also meet some of the one million Ukrainians who have taken refuge from war in Germany.

Also Read: Consequences of excluding Harry-Meghan’s children from King Charles’ Coronation won’t be good

Later in the day, he will meet with representatives from a joint German-British military unit in Brandenburg.

March 31

The next day, Charles will visit a church in Hamburg that was destroyed by Allied bombing during World War II. He will also meet with representatives of firms deploying green technology in the port.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author