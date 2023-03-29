'King' Charles travels to Germany for the first time; here's what is on agenda2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:56 AM IST
King Charles is heading to Germany on his first overseas trip as monarch.
King Charles, in his first state visit abroad since becoming the British monarch, will travel to Germany on March 29. The visit aims to repair relations between Britain and the European Union post-Brexit. Charles had planned to travel to France first but cancelled the visit due to violent social unrest.
