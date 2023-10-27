A financial penalty was imposed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by King Charles in order to ‘push’ them.

A 3-year-long inquiry has unearthed startling information about the tumultuous relationships within Britain's Royal Family. The investigation by Byline Times has discovered a financial penalty imposed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by King Charles, who "pushed" them to find commercial success in the United States.

The funding cut from the Royal Family reportedly amounted to £700,000 (over ₹7 crore). The partner of a Kensington Palace aide was allegedly paid by The Sun newspaper for inside stories. The aide was connected to Prince William and was said to have received £4,000 (over ₹4 lakh) for leaks regarding Harry and Meghan, the British publication added.

Also Read: Prince William is 'furious' with Harry, Meghan over Netflix deal; here's why "The royal household had thought the threat of exposure would force Harry and Meghan to return to the UK, where their profile could be controlled preventing them from eclipsing the future King," the publication added.

Anonymous whistleblowers within the publication confirmed these payments. The Sun found itself in disarray following the revelations, according to anonymous emails, though senior figures purportedly chose to hush it up. Despite an inquiry by the Metropolitan Police, the lack of identified whistle-blowers hampered further investigation.

This chain of events eventually led to the disintegration of the 'Sandringham Agreement', devised to enable Harry and Meghan to sever ties with the intrusive British media while continuing their public service roles in North America. Two internal investigations by the Royal Family cleared the aide in question. Despite this, the Sussexes faced considerable pressure to change their legal papers but remained steadfast, as per the publication.

Also Read: Meghan Markle was tearful while leaving Royal Family; What did Prince Harry's wife say before leaving? Sir Clive Alderton and the former Lord Chamberlain Lord Peel, both high-ranking officials within the Royal circle, were among those pressuring the couple. When the Sussexes refused, King Charles severed financial support, despite Prince Harry and Meghan having a security threat level comparable to that of the monarch, the publication added.

Far from convincing the couple to return to the UK as anticipated, the financial isolation propelled them into high-profile commercial deals in the United States. This has resulted in ongoing friction within the British Royal Family, culminating in Prince Harry's book, 'Spare', among other public ventures.

While the Royal Family had initially hoped that the threat of financial and reputational ruin would compel the couple to return to the UK, it has instead intensified the discord, fostering a host of commercial opportunities for the Sussexes, and perhaps irrevocably altering the dynamics within the British Family, added the publication.

