King Charles watches every interview of his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle; Here's why2 min read . 12:25 PM IST
- Recently, Meghan Markle called the late Queen Elizabeth II a ‘shining example’ of female leadership
Britain King Charles never miss on one thing, no matter how busy his schedule is--it is Meghan Markle's interviews.
According to some reports, the monarch always remains up to date with everything that his daughter-in-law says.
In a recent interview with FOX News, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe claimed that " (King) Charles' modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that's written and said about him. But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren't being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to".
The royal commentator added that King Charles is very protective of the British monarchy, therefore he does not want her to speak saying negative things about the Royal Family.
According to Larcombe, the royal family is a brand and King Charles would never want Markle saying things that could be damaging to the reputation of the royal family and, in particular, things that, in his opinion, are utterly untrue and unfair.
Besides, the report claimed that King Charles would also not tolerate Markle cashing in on her connections to the royal family.
The royal commentator said, "Meghan seems to operate on a slightly different sphere and the way that she positions herself. What we're seeing is Meghan building a brand, very carefully, very precisely, and extremely well. Meghan is doing very, very well. Her podcast is proving to be popular with listeners".
Recently, the Duchess of Sussex called the late Queen Elizabeth II a "shining example" of female leadership in an interview with Variety.
"I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family," she said.
The 'Suit's alum said she was grateful that she was able to be with her husband, Prince Harry, to support him, during the loss of Queen Elizabeth.
Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022. She was 96.
Markle and her relationship with the royal family have always been toxic. Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020 in response to the intense pressure and media scrutiny that they said they faced.
Last month, the images of the couple were relegated all the way to the bottom of the royal Family's website. Several media reports said that the royal family had "demoted" the couple. The couple's dedicated pages were put just underneath Prince William and Kate Middleton's, who have now been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales.
