King Charles will show his ‘ruthless side’ if Harry and Meghan try to tarnish the Crown’s reputation: Royal expert2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 11:00 AM IST
‘This is not good for Harry and Meghan,’ says the Royal expert.
‘This is not good for Harry and Meghan,’ says the Royal expert.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be stripped of their Royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if the Netflix documentary series makes false claims about the Royal Family, according to Royal expert Katie Nicholl. King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet, Vanity Fair's Royal Editor has commented.