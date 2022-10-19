Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be stripped of their Royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if the Netflix documentary series makes false claims about the Royal Family, according to Royal expert Katie Nicholl. King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet, Vanity Fair's Royal Editor has commented.

Harry and Meghan will share their "love story" but the documentary won't air in November as originally planned; it will instead air in 2023. The ill will toward The Crown Season 5, whose release date comes only weeks after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, has "rattled" Netflix officials, as per Nicholl.

Netflix, ahead of The Crown Season 5, seemed spooked by the media backlash over the new series, as per Nicholl, as some the storylines are “so close to the bone" and may be damaging for the Royal Family.

“This is not good for Harry and Meghan," Nicholl told GB News, because a $100-million deal with Netflix is at stake. Earlier, media reports suggested that Harry’s much-awaited memoir had been pushed back as he wanted to mend his remarks about the Royal Family after The Queen’s demise. Now, while the Netflix documentary is expected to release in 2023, there are reports that suggest it may be postponed indefinitely.

Nicholl believes, when Harry and Meghan went back to London to attend the ceremonies around The Queen’s demise, they realised that a lot of things in Harry’s book and in the docu-series “would potentially look very insensitive so soon after The Queen’s death".

While Nicholl thinks Harry and Meghan are not afraid to be critical of the Royal Family, “timing is everything". Her sources reveal that, if any such thing happens now, people should be prepared to see “the ruthless side" of King Charles III. He would not hold back and see the reputation of The Crown be tarnished.

The Royal expert thinks it is not a coincidence that Archie and Lilibet are yet to be bestowed any title because Harry and Meghan must earn the trust and respect to enjoy the privilege. There may be a question mark on Harry and Meghan’s title if they try to damage the reputation of the “institution".