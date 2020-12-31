King dollar is abdicating and that’s ok

King dollar is abdicating and that’s ok3 min read . 02:56 PM IST
The Fed’s stance means the greenback’s weakness is likely to continue, but that isn’t a disaster for investors who position themselves correctly
There are many reasons to expect a weaker US dollar next year and perhaps for longer, but none more important than the new policy stance of the Federal Reserve.
The US dollar briefly rallied in March due to its haven role in investment portfolios. Since then, it has dropped around 12% against a trade-weighted basket of currencies as the US turned out to be even harder hit by the coronavirus pandemic than most major economies.
