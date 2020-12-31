Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >King dollar is abdicating and that’s ok
File Photo: The Federal Reserve

King dollar is abdicating and that’s ok

3 min read . 02:56 PM IST Aaron Back , The Wall Street Journal

The Fed’s stance means the greenback’s weakness is likely to continue, but that isn’t a disaster for investors who position themselves correctly

There are many reasons to expect a weaker US dollar next year and perhaps for longer, but none more important than the new policy stance of the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar briefly rallied in March due to its haven role in investment portfolios. Since then, it has dropped around 12% against a trade-weighted basket of currencies as the US turned out to be even harder hit by the coronavirus pandemic than most major economies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mumbai property registration jumps over 2-fold in December: Report

2 min read . 03:46 PM IST

FDI equity inflow up 21% to $35.3 billion in April-October: DPIIT

2 min read . 03:36 PM IST

Goa govt has not taken any official decision to impose night curfew, says CM

1 min read . 02:36 PM IST

IRCTC update: Railway passengers to get these features in revamped website

3 min read . 02:14 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.