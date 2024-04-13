Roberto Cavalli, king of leopard print, dies at 83
Renowned Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for bold prints, has passed away at 83. His company expressed deep regret. His daring designs were loved by stars like Kim Kardashian. His personal life mirrored the flamboyance of his designs.
Renowned Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, celebrated for his bold python and extravagant animal prints that captivated the global jet set, has passed away at the age of 83.
