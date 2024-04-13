Roberto Cavalli, king of leopard print, dies at 83

Renowned Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for bold prints, has passed away at 83. His company expressed deep regret. His daring designs were loved by stars like Kim Kardashian. His personal life mirrored the flamboyance of his designs.

Renowned Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, celebrated for his bold python and extravagant animal prints that captivated the global jet set, has passed away at the age of 83.

As reported by AFP, an official statement stated, “It is with deep regret and a great sadness the Roberto Cavalli Maison participates in the passing of its founder Roberto Cavalli."

"From humble beginnings in Florence Mr. Cavalli succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all," said the company.

Debuting in the 1970s, Roberto Cavalli's daring designs, embraced by icons like Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot, continued to enthrall successive generations of stars, including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, with their skin-baring, and popping style.

Armani took to X and wrote "Mr Armani pays tribute to Roberto Cavalli."

It noted, "Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes."

Embracing Ferraris, prized horses, thick cigars, and shirts casually undone to reveal his bronzed chest, Roberto Cavalli's personal life exuded an aura of fantasy, mirroring the flamboyance of his designs, according to the report.

He married a Miss Universe runner-up, owned a purple helicopter and a Tuscan vineyard, and was on a first-name basis with A-listers like Sharon Stone and Cindy Crawford.

Renowned for his expertise in printed leather and groundbreaking sand-blasted jeans, Roberto Cavalli epitomized the spirit of "wow" in his designs, showcasing a steadfast devotion to diverse animal prints.

A model walks the runway during the Roberto Cavalli collection show at the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 on February 21, 2024 in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

In a bold showcase of his fearless approach, Cavalli was commissioned in 2005 to reimagine the legendary Playboy Bunnies' wardrobe, introducing a captivating interpretation adorned with his iconic leopard print.

AFP reported that in the 1980s, Roberto Cavalli's distinctive and exotic designs stood in contrast to the prevailing minimalist trend, yet he staged a remarkable comeback in the following decade with the introduction of distressed jeans, which quickly became a sensation.

Expanding his fashion empire beyond apparel, Cavalli ventured into home furnishings, wine, footwear, jewellery, and even launched a line of vodka, featuring a bottle elegantly encased in luxurious snakeskin.

(With inputs from AFP)

