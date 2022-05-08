King of Saudi Arabia admitted to hospital for medical tests

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to a hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, local media reported citing Saudi Press Agency. King Salman, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March, reported Khaleej Times. He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said, giving no other details.

