Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  King of Saudi Arabia admitted to hospital for medical tests

King of Saudi Arabia admitted to hospital for medical tests

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz
1 min read . 02:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Salman bin Abdulaziz is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said, giving no other details.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to a hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, local media reported citing Saudi Press Agency. King Salman, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March, reported Khaleej Times. He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said, giving no other details.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to a hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, local media reported citing Saudi Press Agency. King Salman, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March, reported Khaleej Times. He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said, giving no other details.

Salman bin Abdulaziz became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015. Prior to his accession, he was Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia from June 16, 2012 to January 23, 2015.

Salman bin Abdulaziz became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015. Prior to his accession, he was Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia from June 16, 2012 to January 23, 2015.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.