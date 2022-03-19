Kinzhal: What is the hypersonic missile that Russia used in Ukraine

Kinzhal: What is the hypersonic missile that Russia used in Ukraine1 min read . 05:31 PM IST
- Russia has never admitted using the state-of-the-art hypersonic missile in combat before.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia said it had on Friday used the Kinzhal (Dagger) high-precision hypersonic missile, which can elude most defence systems, to destroy an arms depot in Deliatyn, a village near the border with Romania.
Russia said it had on Friday used the Kinzhal (Dagger) high-precision hypersonic missile, which can elude most defence systems, to destroy an arms depot in Deliatyn, a village near the border with Romania.
Moscow has never admitted using the state-of-the-art missile in combat before.
Moscow has never admitted using the state-of-the-art missile in combat before.
Here are 5 key updates related to the missile attack
Here are 5 key updates related to the missile attack
- "The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region", the Russian defence ministry said Saturday.
- "The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region", the Russian defence ministry said Saturday.
- Hypersonic missiles can be used to deliver conventional warheads, more rapidly and precisely than other missiles. But their capacity to deliver nuclear weapons could add to a country's threat, increasing the danger of a nuclear conflict.
- Hypersonic missiles can be used to deliver conventional warheads, more rapidly and precisely than other missiles. But their capacity to deliver nuclear weapons could add to a country's threat, increasing the danger of a nuclear conflict.
- The Kinzhal missile was one of an array of new weapons Putin unveiled in his state-of-the-nation address in 2018. The nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-ground missile has a claimed range of more than 2,000 km, Mach 10 speed, and an ability to perform evasive maneuvers at every stage of its flight.
- The Kinzhal missile was one of an array of new weapons Putin unveiled in his state-of-the-nation address in 2018. The nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-ground missile has a claimed range of more than 2,000 km, Mach 10 speed, and an ability to perform evasive maneuvers at every stage of its flight.
- It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and can be launched from Tu-22M3 bombers or MiG-31K interceptors.
- It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and can be launched from Tu-22M3 bombers or MiG-31K interceptors.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has termed the Kinzhal air-launched missile "an ideal weapon" that flies at 10 times the speed of sound and can overcome air-defence systems.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has termed the Kinzhal air-launched missile "an ideal weapon" that flies at 10 times the speed of sound and can overcome air-defence systems.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!