KKR seeks bids for Ramsay’s hospital sites worth $5.8 billion: Report

According to people familiar with the situation, a consortium led by private equity firm KKR & Co. has begun seeking investors to buy Ramsay Health Care Ltd's A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) real estate assets as part of its bid to buy out the Australian hospital operator. According to the persons, the private equity group and its partners have sent out terms for a sale-and-leaseback agreement including Ramsay's 72 hospital sites. They asked not to be identified because they were discussing confidential things. According to Bloomberg sources, KKR has approached pension funds and other institutional investors.

