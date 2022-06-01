CEO shares list of hundreds of employees fired in cost-cutting, faces backlash

Sebastian Siemitkowski, Klarna Bank AB's chief executive officer, experienced polarised reactions on social media after publishing a contact list of former employees recently terminated as part of a cost-cutting campaign.
After disclosing a contact list of former workers recently sacked by Klarna Bank AB as part of a cost-cutting push, the company's chief executive officer Sebastian Siemitkowski faced polarised opinions on social media. The 40-year-old CEO commented on LinkedIn that he had "mixed feelings about this paper" because it represents the calibre of the retiring Klarna staff as well as a "very difficult decision that profoundly saddens me."
Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemitkowski's LinkedIn post drew a wide spectrum of reactions, from fury over its "tone deaf" content to praise for attracting recruiters' attention. Finansforbundet, Sweden's largest financial trade union, told Bloomberg that it has requested Klarna to discuss the list's publication.
The union also claimed it was not informed about the job losses, and that it "anticipated information from the corporation at an early stage and not to have to read about the process in the media," according to Ulrika Boethius, the union's president.
“I left klarna one month after I joined. Best decision I made. Klarna is the most chaotic place I’ve ever been a part of, and knew immediately that something like a big lay-off was just a matter of time. Klarna needs to learn how to be lean, fix problems instead of throwing more ppl at it (and then letting go a bunch once you realize that costs a lot of money) (sic)," one of the LinkedIn users said.
Another user wrote, “I feel the exposure of thousands of email addresses in a public document is not so smart. I’d suggest to make the list available to recruiters that ask for it and not to the whole internet (sic)."
One of them called the list “goldmine for recruiters". He wrote, “ However, while this list is a gold mine for recruiters, it is also a gold mine for bad actors to target people who are in need of a job & who may be extra trusting."
