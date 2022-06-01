CEO shares list of hundreds of employees fired in cost-cutting, faces backlash

“I left klarna one month after I joined. Best decision I made. Klarna is the most chaotic place I’ve ever been a part of, and knew immediately that something like a big lay-off was just a matter of time. Klarna needs to learn how to be lean, fix problems instead of throwing more ppl at it (and then letting go a bunch once you realize that costs a lot of money) (sic)," one of the LinkedIn users said.