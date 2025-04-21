Klaus Schwab steps down as World Economic Forum chairman after 55 years, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe named interim chair

Klaus Schwab steps down as World Economic Forum chairman after 55 years, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe named interim chair

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Apr 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), resigned on Monday, April 21.
Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), resigned on Monday, April 21. (Bloomberg)

World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab decided to step down on Monday, April 21, after 55 years of service in the Geneva-based institution, according to the official release. 

The board of directors have appointed Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as the interim Chairman for the institution until they find a future Chairman through a selection committee process. 

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” said Schwab, according to the official announcement. 

 

(Please check back for more updates.)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsWorldKlaus Schwab steps down as World Economic Forum chairman after 55 years, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe named interim chair
MoreLess
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.