Knicks Watch Party Barred Near MSG Over Security for Trump

The Secret Service and the New York Police Department barred outdoor watch parties planned near Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, citing security requirements tied to President Donald Trump’s planned attendance.

The ban applies only to Game 3, with officials expecting the New York City watch parties to resume for Game 4.

Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s New York field office, said the two agencies jointly determined that outdoor gatherings near the arena could not be safely accommodated.

“After careful coordination and assessment, the Secret Service and the NYPD jointly determined that outdoor watch parties could not be accommodated in the immediate vicinity of Madison Square Garden due to the security requirements associated with an event of this scale and the need to maintain a secure environment for protective operations,” McCool said. “This restriction applies only to the area immediately surrounding Madison Square Garden.”

The Knicks have directed fans to alternative watch party locations Monday — Wollman Rink in Central Park and Brooklyn Bowl, where doors open at 6 p.m. Both events are free but require registration.

Inside Madison Square Garden, security will be significantly tighter than usual. The Knicks and Secret Service issued guidance calling for a strict no-bag policy and airport-style screening at entry.

Fans are encouraged to limit personal items to a minimum, arrive at least two hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip-off, and review the Secret Service’s prohibited items list. No storage will be available for prohibited items at the venue.

Trump is a longtime Knicks fan who confirmed he would attend Game 3 — the first NBA Finals home game in New York in 27 years. He is expected to watch from a suite inside the arena, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive planning.

The Knicks enter with a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. A championship would be the franchise’s first since 1973.

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