Knock from the coffin saves her: 65-year-old woman wakes up before her cremation | Watch video

A woman in Thailand shocked everyone at a temple when she began moving inside her coffin just before cremation. Staff at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham temple in Nonthaburi were stunned.

They saw slight movements of her arms and head when the coffin arrived in the back of a pickup truck. Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, said the 65-year-old woman had been brought by her brother all the way from Phitsanulok, around 365km away.

Pairat explained that she had been bedridden for two years. She recently became unresponsive, appearing to stop breathing two days earlier. So, the family believed she had passed away. On the way, the brother tried to fulfil her wish of donating her organs at a hospital in Bangkok.

The hospital, however, refused the brother’s request because he didn’t have a death certificate. The temple, which offers free cremations, also declined for the same reason.

At the temple, while the manager was explaining how to get the document, they heard knocking from the coffin. That led to the shocking realisation that she was still alive.

The woman was checked and rushed to a nearby hospital. The abbot later agreed to cover her medical expenses.

“I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled. I saw her opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time,” AP quoted Pairat as saying.

Social media reactions According to a Twitter (now X) post, cases of people being buried alive were frequently reported in the 19th century. Bodies were later dug up, and coffins were found with scratch marks inside. This made people realise that some who were thought dead had actually been alive and tried to escape.

To stop this from happening, inventors created “safety coffins” with an air tube and a rope connected to a bell. If someone woke up inside the coffin, they could breathe through the tube and pull the rope to ring the bell for help, according to the post.

“Holy hell, what a second chance!” commented one user.

“Well that's sufficiently horrifying. Praise God she was found and not burned alive!” posted another.

Another wrote, “New nightmare unleashed…”