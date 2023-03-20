A new exhibition at the Tower of London, opening on May 26, will feature the Kohinoor diamond as "a symbol of conquest", according to a statement from the Historic Royal Palaces (HRP). The exhibit will explore the history and origins of the crown jewels and will explain the diamond's controversial colonial past, including how it came to be included in the British crown jewels.

The diamond has previously been owned by Mughal Emperors, Shahs of Iran, Emirs of Afghanistan, and Sikh Maharajas, and was taken by the East India Company from deposed Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849 and given to Queen Victoria.

"References its long history as a symbol of conquest, which has passed through many hands," CNN quoted Sophie Lemagnen, media manager for the Tower of London, as saying.

Also Read: ‘Give it back to India’: Indian-origin journalist's heated debate over Kohinoor on UK TV show

It was earlier reported that the Kohinoor diamond would not be included in the crown chosen by Camilla for her Coronation with King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in May, as announced by Buckingham Palace on February 14.

The palace stated that the Queen Mary Crown had been removed from the Tower of London's collection for modifications to be made for the May 6 event, including the addition of gems in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Kohinoor diamond was originally unearthed in central southern India and was recut in 1852 by Garrard of London, the royal jeweller, to improve its brilliance. The exhibit will be accompanied by objects and projections, including an Indian armlet set with a replica of the Kohinoor, showing its dimensions before its re-cutting, and Queen Alexandra's crown frame of 1902, which was set with the stone. A short film, including a map charting the diamond's journey as it changed ownership, will also be shown.

Also Read: No Kohinoor at King Charles’ coronation: Queen Consort Camilla to skip wearing India’s diamond - here’s why

Other crown jewels to go on display include the coronation spoon used to anoint the monarch and the Cullinan diamond, the world's largest known clear-cut diamond. Charles Farris, public historian for the history of the monarchy at HRP, said that the exhibit will present the rich history of this magnificent collection with more depth and detail than ever before.

"The Crown Jewels are the most powerful symbols of the British Monarchy and hold deep religious, historic, and cultural significance," CNN quoted Farris as saying.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author