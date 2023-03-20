Kohinoor diamond will be displayed as ‘Symbol of Conquest’ at Tower of London Exhibition2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 01:13 PM IST
As per earlier reports, the Kohinoor diamond will not be a part of King Charles' Coronation.
A new exhibition at the Tower of London, opening on May 26, will feature the Kohinoor diamond as "a symbol of conquest", according to a statement from the Historic Royal Palaces (HRP). The exhibit will explore the history and origins of the crown jewels and will explain the diamond's controversial colonial past, including how it came to be included in the British crown jewels.
