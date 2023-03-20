The Kohinoor diamond was originally unearthed in central southern India and was recut in 1852 by Garrard of London, the royal jeweller, to improve its brilliance. The exhibit will be accompanied by objects and projections, including an Indian armlet set with a replica of the Kohinoor, showing its dimensions before its re-cutting, and Queen Alexandra's crown frame of 1902, which was set with the stone. A short film, including a map charting the diamond's journey as it changed ownership, will also be shown.