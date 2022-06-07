Kohl’s, Franchise Group hold exclusive talks over $8-billion bid

Exclusive talks are underway between Kohl's Corp and Franchise Group Inc. for a deal that would value the retail chain at around $8 billion. In separate announcements released on June 6, the firms said they had agreed to a three-week exclusivity period to explore Franchise Group's bid to buy Kohl's for $60 per share. According to Kohl's, the exclusivity period will allow Franchise Group and its funding partners to complete due diligence and financing arrangements.

