After Koran burning in Sweden, UN approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Though the resolution was opposed by the United States and the European Union who opined that it would conflict with their view on human rights and freedom of expression.
In the wake of the burning of a Koran in Sweden, the United Nations Human Rights Council approved a contentious resolution on religious hatred on 12 July, reported news agency Reuters.
