Koreans Expect Hotter Home Prices With Central Bank Set to Meet

South Koreans expect the housing market to heat up further, according to a Bank of Korea survey, in data likely to boost bets that the central bank will keep its policy settings on hold later this week.

Bloomberg
Published20 Aug 2024, 03:51 AM IST
Koreans Expect Hotter Home Prices With Central Bank Set to Meet
Koreans Expect Hotter Home Prices With Central Bank Set to Meet

South Koreans expect the housing market to heat up further, according to a Bank of Korea survey, in data likely to boost bets that the central bank will keep its policy settings on hold later this week.

An index measuring the outlook for home prices climbed to 118 in August from 115 last month, marking a third straight rise, the BOK said in its consumer confidence data released Tuesday. Expectations for goods inflation accelerated by a point to 145, following a drop to 144 in July.

The latest monthly poll may cement views among economists that the BOK will keep its benchmark interest rate at a restrictive 3.5% when the board meets Thursday. Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last month the BOK was wary of adding fuel to the housing market in Seoul with signals for a cut that might spur increases in household debt.

Apartment prices in the Seoul area rose 0.32% last week, the biggest weekly gain since September of 2018.

Most economists have pushed their expected timing for a policy pivot to October from August. The government has also announced a series of measures to boost housing supply in a bid to cool the rise in apartment prices in Seoul and its surrounding areas, where demand for newer middle-class residences has largely returned to levels seen during the pandemic.

The overall consumer sentiment index edged down by 2.8 points to 100.8 in August, according to the BOK. The threshold dividing optimism and pessimism is 100.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 03:51 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldKoreans Expect Hotter Home Prices With Central Bank Set to Meet

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue