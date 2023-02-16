KPMG becomes first Big Four accounting firm to cut staff
- KPMG is cutting close to 2% of its workforce in the United States, becoming the first of the world's four biggest accountancy firms to slash jobs in the country
KPMG is cutting close to 2% of its workforce in the United States, becoming the first of the world's four biggest accountancy firms to slash jobs in the country, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing an internal announcement.
