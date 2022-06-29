KPMG forays into metaverse, invests $30M for employee training

KPMG forays into metaverse, invests $30M for employee training2 min read . 12:53 PM IST
- The collaboration hub is the next step in both firms' journeys to lead their people and clients into Web 3.0
Accounting firm KPMG in the United States and Canada announced the opening of a metaverse collaboration hub, where employees, clients and communities will connect, engage and explore opportunities for growth across industries and sectors.
The firms are collectively investing $30 million this year in Web3 experiences, with the metaverse hub as the focal point.
The collaboration hub is the next step in both firms' journeys to lead their people and clients into Web 3.0.
Both firms have formed dedicated teams to help clients develop and execute their own metaverse strategies.
"The metaverse is a market opportunity, a way to re-engage talent and a path to connect people across the globe through a new collaborative experience," said Laura Newinski, deputy chair and chief operating officer at KPMG in the U.S. "The unique experience provided by our collaboration hub will tap the creativity and passion of our people and clients to accelerate innovation."
Recently, KPMG Canada has added Ethereum and Bitcoin to its corporate treasury and acquired of a World of Women NFT while in the US, KPMG has integrated the NFT experience and crypto trainings into onboarding for new professionals.
Both firms have begun leveraging Chain Fusion, a proprietary tool that helps provide audit services for financial services, fintech and crypto-native companies.
As part of their innovation strategy, the firms will continue to explore opportunities in the crypto and Web 3.0 space, co-create new tools and solutions that provide critical insights, launch immersive learning and development platforms, recruit talent to lend expertise and help navigate the evolving convergence of the physical and digital worlds, among other things.
"The metaverse is making it possible for us to experience the 'phygital' world, where physical and digital worlds collide," said Armughan Ahmad, president & managing partner of Digital at KPMG in Canada.
"The metaverse is a $13 trillion market opportunity that could boast as many as five billion users by 2030. Our first immersive metaversal experience will take our people, clients and communities beyond the traditional two-dimensional virtual environment and offer new levels of social connection, mobility and collaboration. Think of it as a world without borders that has the potential to enhance our lives by providing new opportunities to work, learn and play," Ahmed added.
