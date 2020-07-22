KPMG to cut up to 200 British Jobs as pandemic’s toll worsens

UNITED KINGDOM : KPMG said it will cut as many as 200 jobs from its UK workforce as it became the latest professional services firm to see a slump in demand following the coronavirus pandemic.

KPMG said it will cut as many as 200 jobs from its UK workforce as it became the latest professional services firm to see a slump in demand following the coronavirus pandemic.

KPMG said it will cut fewer than 100 roles from its consulting business and a similar number from back office support staff in departments like HR, according to a statement Wednesday. It’s the second major consulting firm to cull jobs this month after Accenture said it would cut around 8% of staff in the UK

KPMG said it will cut fewer than 100 roles from its consulting business and a similar number from back office support staff in departments like HR, according to a statement Wednesday. It’s the second major consulting firm to cull jobs this month after Accenture said it would cut around 8% of staff in the UK Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

KPMG, said that while areas such as cybersecurity were in high demand, it was a different story in other consulting roles. The firm said it was also considering temporary changes to pension contributions that would affect about 20% of its staff.

“We are operating in highly volatile times and are proposing a series of actions to safeguard our business in the medium and long term," the firm said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics PandemicKPMGUK