KPMG Trims US Audit Staff by 4% to Counter Low Turnover Rate

KPMG LLP said Monday that it has cut roughly 330 people from its US audit business to combat near historic low employee turnover rates.

Bloomberg
Published5 Nov 2024, 03:54 AM IST
KPMG Trims US Audit Staff by 4% to Counter Low Turnover Rate
KPMG Trims US Audit Staff by 4% to Counter Low Turnover Rate

KPMG LLP said Monday that it has cut roughly 330 people from its US audit business to combat near historic low employee turnover rates.

Employees learned last week of the layoffs that affect less than 4% of the firm’s audit workforce of nearly 9,000 people, a source familiar with the firm’s strategy said.

“The actions reflect our ongoing focus to align the size, shape and skills of our workforce to the market, while addressing continued low levels of attrition,” the firm said in a statement.

Despite the staffing cuts—first reported by the Wall Street Journal— KPMG’s audit business is growing, the firm said. Audit generated $3.7 billion in revenue for the US accounting, tax, and consulting firm in 2023, its latest available results.

The layoffs come a year after the firm eliminated 2,700 US jobs through previous reductions. Weaker demand for deals advisory triggered job cuts last year across the Big Four firms’ largest affiliates around the world as they pivoted to focus on in-demand services like artificial intelligence and other technology transformation services.

Staff reductions have resumed this year, however, despite the pivot. Competitor PwC LLP laid off 1,800 US workers in September spanning its assurance, tax, and advisory practices.

Shifting demand and pricing pressures have curbed global revenue growth for Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and PwC, which reported annual results earlier this fall. KPMG is expected to release network-wide results in December.

Last month, KPMG CEO Paul Knopp called for reforming CPA licensing requirements to counter a shrinking pipeline of qualified accountants. Knopp said the talent shortage hasn’t affected KPMG’s own recruiting but that he worries about the impact on corporate accounting teams and other CPA firms.

To contact the reporter on this story: Amanda Iacone in Washington at aiacone@bloombergtax.com

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Amelia Gruber Cohn at agrubercohn@bloombergindustry.com; Andrea Vittorio at avittorio@bloombergindustry.com

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:54 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldKPMG Trims US Audit Staff by 4% to Counter Low Turnover Rate

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.