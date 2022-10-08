K-pop: BTS members may be forced to join South Korea military, put music career on hold2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 09:18 AM IST
All physically-capable men in South Korea are obligated to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months.
The public is still incredibly divided about whether or not the members of the K-pop group BTS should be granted exemptions, therefore it seems that the military in South Korea wants to enlist them for compulsory military service.