K-pop: BTS members put music career on hold, to come together again in 3 years. Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 10:56 AM IST
BTS' weekend performance in Busan marked their final joint performance
In accordance with South Korean law, the members of the K-pop band BTS must perform their necessary military obligations, their management company announced on October 17, effectively putting an end to the argument over whether they should be granted exceptions due to their creative achievements.