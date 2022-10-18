In accordance with South Korean law, the members of the K-pop band BTS must perform their necessary military obligations, their management company announced on October 17, effectively putting an end to the argument over whether they should be granted exceptions due to their creative achievements.

In South Korea, it is mandatory for all physically fit men to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. The law also provides for particular exclusions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, as well as ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in international events that advance a nation's standing.

No additional details regarding the timing of their service have been provided. According to their company, the band's weekend performance in Busan in support of the city's EXPO bid marked their final joint performance before they complete their military service.

In order to preserve fairness in the nation's military duty, Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers in September that it would be ideal for BTS members to complete their military obligations.

Big Hit's parent business, Hybe Corp, informed The Associated Press via email that each band member will initially concentrate on personal projects timed to coincide with their military duty commitments.

The eldest member of the band, Jin, will retract his request to put off his conscription at the end of October and take the necessary action, according to Big Hit Music. The six additional BTS members anticipate reuniting as a group in 2025 after completing their service obligations, the company said.

Military Manpower Administration officials highlighted that the singers would go through the same process as regular South Korean males and that after enrolling, Jin and other BTS members would undergo five weeks of military training before being assigned to specific units and tasks.

Hybe CEO Park Jiwon claimed in a letter to shareholders that the company has a diverse roster of artists, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in addition to other well-known K-pop groups like Le Sserafim and NewJeans and other Western stars. This was an apparent attempt to downplay financial concerns brought on by the BTS hiatus.

(With AP inputs)