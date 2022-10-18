Home / News / World /  K-pop: BTS members put music career on hold, to come together again in 3 years

In accordance with South Korean law, the members of the K-pop band BTS must perform their necessary military obligations, their management company announced on October 17, effectively putting an end to the argument over whether they should be granted exceptions due to their creative achievements.

In South Korea, it is mandatory for all physically fit men to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. The law also provides for particular exclusions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, as well as ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in international events that advance a nation's standing.

No additional details regarding the timing of their service have been provided. According to their company, the band's weekend performance in Busan in support of the city's EXPO bid marked their final joint performance before they complete their military service.

In order to preserve fairness in the nation's military duty, Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers in September that it would be ideal for BTS members to complete their military obligations.

Also Read: K-pop: BTS members may be forced to join South Korea military

Big Hit's parent business, Hybe Corp, informed The Associated Press via email that each band member will initially concentrate on personal projects timed to coincide with their military duty commitments.

The eldest member of the band, Jin, will retract his request to put off his conscription at the end of October and take the necessary action, according to Big Hit Music. The six additional BTS members anticipate reuniting as a group in 2025 after completing their service obligations, the company said.

Also Read: Thanks to ‘Pasoori’, Pakistan’s Ali Sethi storms into Time Magazine’s list of emerging leaders

Military Manpower Administration officials highlighted that the singers would go through the same process as regular South Korean males and that after enrolling, Jin and other BTS members would undergo five weeks of military training before being assigned to specific units and tasks.

Hybe CEO Park Jiwon claimed in a letter to shareholders that the company has a diverse roster of artists, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in addition to other well-known K-pop groups like Le Sserafim and NewJeans and other Western stars. This was an apparent attempt to downplay financial concerns brought on by the BTS hiatus.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
FILE - This photo provided on Oct. 10, 2022, by the North Korean government purports to show a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

North Korea fires missile, flies warplanes near border as South imposes sanction

4 min read . 14 Oct 2022
Kim has embarked on a two-pronged nuclear strategy of developing tactical weapons for the Asian region and far more powerful thermonuclear devices for longer-range missiles that can hit the US mainland (AP)

Even a small nuclear test by North Korea would be a big US worry

5 min read . 13 Oct 2022
A missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Image: KCNA via Reuters) 

N. Korea: Recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim Jong Un

2 min read . 10 Oct 2022
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout