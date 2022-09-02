K-Pop names help fund outperforms benchmark

SM Entertainment Co. and Seoul Broadcasting System are among the top bets for the $2.5 billion Korean asset management firm that started buying shares of K-pop agencies and media firms including JYP Entertainment Corp. from 2020, and it still holds them. It sold all of its stock in ContentreeJoongAng Corp. in late 2021 after the production company’s Netflix series “D.P." and “Hellbound" became the latest K-drama hits--the share jumped 44% last year, the most in six years.