Kpop sensation BTS to meet Biden today at White House. Details here

One of the best-selling bands globally and among the most influential artists, South Korea's boyband group BTS also known as Bangtan Boys, on Tuesday will be meeting US President Joe Biden to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians. Apart from making great music, the Kpop group is also known for having a charitable heart and voicing out their support for equality, justice, and love yourself.
BTS members have already arrived in Washington, D.C. Their youngest member Jeon Jung-kook departed for the US on May 29 and the remaining six members departed on May 29.
BTS group consists of seven members Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Min Yoon-gi (Suga), Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), Kim Nam-joon (RM), Park Ji-min (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V), and Jungkook.
Earlier today, the White House Initiative on AA and NHPIs tweeted saying, "Global K-pop phenomenon BTS will join @PressSec at the top of the White House Press Briefing, where the Grammy-nominated musical group will deliver brief remarks."
Further, they said, "At 3pm ET, @POTUS will welcome BTS to the Oval Office to discuss the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination."
On May 26th, the White House Initiative had said, "on May 31st, global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group from the Republic of Korea BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene") will join POTUS at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AA and NHPI Heritage Month."
Big Hit Music earlier announced saying, "As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture, and art," reported by the Reuters.
The meeting between BTS and Biden comes as May's recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month comes to a close amidst a sharp rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans over the past year.
The Reuters report highlighted that attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for COVID-19, amid other tensions.
Notably, in June 2020, BTS donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter cause. This was followed by their fanbase matching the same $1 million donations for the cause.
BTS fanbase is demographic and diverse in terms of age, gender, race, ethnicity, geography, and more.
