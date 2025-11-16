K-pop star Nana fights off armed home intruder, sustains serious injuries in terrifying attack

K-pop star and actor Nana had a violent encounter with a home intruder at her residence near Seoul and is now recovering in hospital after sustaining injuries during the fight, South Korean police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred early on Saturday, when the intruder broke into Nana's residence to steal valuables and cash from her house, which is located in the suburbs of Seoul, a detective at the Guri Police Station in Gyeonggi province told news agency AFP.

The perpetrator, dubbed Mr A, has been accused of illegally entering the high-end villa at 6 AM with a weapon, threatening residents and demanding money.

However, the intruder was unable to flee after the attempted robbery, as Nana and her mother overpowered him in a physical struggle. Mr A, a man in his 30s, was subdued and later arrested, an investigator said.

The intruder was taken into police custody on charges of aggravated robbery, the official told AFP.

Advertisement

Recovery status of the K-pop icon and her mother The 34-year-old celebrity, and her mother are currently being treated in a hospital after the violent confrontation. Both sustained serious injuries, and her mother reportedly lost consciousness during the struggle, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

"Nana also sustained physical injuries while trying to escape the dangerous situation," the news agency stated, adding, “The mother has regained consciousness, and both of them are currently in need of treatment and complete rest.”

This incident happened shortly after two Japanese women attempted to break into K-pop boy band BTS member Jeon Jungkook's property on Thursday. The two accused tried to unlock the security keypad at the entrance of Jungkook’s home, before they were caught by another fan, prompting them to flee from the spot, News18 said in a news report.

Advertisement

Who is Nana? Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, debuted in 2009 as a member of the K-pop girl group ‘After School,’ before switching to acting. She landed several leading roles in television dramas, and now works as an actress and solo artist.

Nana first rose to prominence by being a part of the ‘Orange Caramel,’ a sub-unit of the girl group ‘After School.’ The trio's music video for "Catallena" has more than 35 million views on YouTube.

She has appeared in multiple K-dramas, including My Man is Cupid, Mask Girl, Glitch, Love in Contract, and Memorials.

The K-pop icon is also starring in the upcoming drama Climax and the Netflix series Scandal (tentative title), where she plays the role of Hui-yeon, a widow who vows to remain chaste after losing her husband. The drama is set to be released next year.