The debate regarding the issue of the members of the K-pop BTS band getting exemption from the mandatory military duties under South Korean law has closed as their management has confirmed that the members of the band will serve their military duties. The company however gave no information on the timing of their service

The oldest member of the band Jin will take back his request to delay his conscription and will undertake the required conscription steps. The other six members of the band also have confirmed to serve in the military, according to the management company Big Hit Music.

Following their service commitments, the band intends to reconvene as a group in 2025, the company tweeted.

The management company Big Hit Music has also issued notices to the financial regulators as the decision of the band might impact investment decisions.

Earlier this month, Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told South Korean legislators that its desirable for the BTS band to serve the military to ensure fairness in the country's military service.

The issue was hotly debated in South Korea for several months now, as Jin, the oldest member of the band will turn 30 next year and he may face possible enlistment.

Most able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve 18-21 months in the military, but special exemptions have been granted for athletes and artists who excel in certain international competitions linked to national prestige.

The citizens of South Korea were divided on the issue. According to a report by Associated Press, 61% of the respondents supported exemptions for the BTS from military service. In another survey, 54% believed that the band members should serve in the military.

Avoiding military service or obtaining exemptions, particularly by the wealthy and privileged, is frowned upon in the country.

People who receive exemptions are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They must also perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue to work in their respective fields for the next 34 months.