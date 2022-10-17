K-pop stars BTS to do military service2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 03:40 PM IST
- The management company of the K- pop band BTS has confirmed that the band members will serve the South Korean military in accordance with the rules
The debate regarding the issue of the members of the K-pop BTS band getting exemption from the mandatory military duties under South Korean law has closed as their management has confirmed that the members of the band will serve their military duties. The company however gave no information on the timing of their service