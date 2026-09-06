Krakatau volcano eruption: Volcanic ash forces suspension of over 300 flights at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport

An eruption of Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau has disrupted air travel around Jakarta, with volcanic ash forcing the suspension of over 300 flights at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday.

The volcano, located in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra, began erupting late on Friday. Volcanic ash was detected near Jakarta's main international airport early Sunday, prompting authorities to halt flight operations.

209 flights suspended at Jakarta airport Soekarno-Hatta International Airport said on Instagram that flight operations had been suspended until 9.30 am (local time) (0230 GMT) because of volcanic ash. The suspension was later extended until 5.30 pm (1030 GMT).

The suspension, extended several times, has affected 301 flights, including 58 international flights, airport operator Angkasa Pura said in a statement. Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines said they had cancelled flights to and from Jakarta for the rest of the day, Reuters reported.

According to a BBC report, the suspension affected more than 22,000 people. Flights to and from Singapore were among those mainly affected, along with other international routes including Doha, Sydney and Kuala Lumpur.

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Why were flights suspended? Volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau was detected in the airspace near Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. According to a Reuters, the ash was detected as high as 20,000 feet (6,000 metres) on the Java side of the volcano, while a plume reached up to 50,000 feet (15,000 metres) on the Sumatra side and parts of Banten province in Java.

The eruption has been accompanied by continuous seismic activity, lava fountains and booming sounds in surrounding areas, the BBC reported. Two more eruptions occurred early Sunday, reports further mentioned.

Fishing activities halted Several schools cancelled activities on Saturday after students and residents reported eye irritation from volcanic ash, according to local media outlet Kompas. Some fishermen also cancelled fishing trips after experiencing sore eyes.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, urged people to remain calm but increase vigilance. It advised residents affected by ashfall to wear masks and eye protection, reduce outdoor activities, cover water sources and exercise caution while driving because volcanic ash can reduce visibility.

The BBC report further mentioned that Indonesia's health minister also urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors and wear face masks to protect against respiratory, eye and skin risks.

Is there a Tsunami warning? Reports have further mentioned, citing authorities, that there was no imminent tsunami risk from the eruption. An earlier eruption in 2018 did trigger a tsunami. Over 400 people were killed in the 2018 disaster, according to BBC.

Anak Krakatau, meaning "Child of Krakatoa", emerged from the sea in the area once occupied by Krakatoa following the massive 1883 eruption. Krakatoa's eruption and subsequent tsunamis killed more than 36,000 people, according to Reuters.