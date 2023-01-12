Kraken Covid variant: Know more about the ‘most transmissible’ XBB.1.5 strain

First detected in 2022, the ‘kraken variant’ of COVID-19 has rapidly become a global concern. As per the World Health Organization, the new sub-variant has spread to at least 37 countries and is considered to be the most-transmissible strain till date.
While it accounted for a mere 2% of all cases in the US at the start of December, that number has now climbed to around 28% of COVID-19 patients - making it the country's second-most dominant strain in the first week of January. According to the latest estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has surged above 70% in some areas.
What is the kraken variant?
Nicknamed the 'kraken variant' by some, XBB.1.5 is a descendant of the omicron XBB subvariant — which is itself a cross between two earlier strains: BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1.
The original XBB variant has already caused waves of infection in countries including Singapore and India since WHO first flagged it as a variant of concern last year in October.
According to a recent press conference, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove said that XBB.1.5 is “the most transmissible sub-variant which has been detected yet".
Is the kraken variant more dangerous?
Scientists have warned that warned that subvariants like XBB pose “serious threats" to current COVID-19 vaccines. The WHO meanwhile has called XBB variants some of the “most antibody-resistant variants to date." According to researchers, the sub-variant has a much stronger affinity to ACE2, a key receptor for the virus, which allows it to bind more easily and boosts its transmissibility.
Higher transmissibility in turn means more people are likely to get infected, and thereby suffer severe outcomes. Thus far however, there have not been significant differences in the severity of symptoms reported between cases caused by XBB.1.5 and previous variants.
The new sub-strain is however exhibiting signs of immunity escape. That means it has an ability to evade natural immunity or previous protection provided by vaccines, and re-infect people who have recovered from an earlier bout of infection.
Can the kraken variant cause a fresh wave of cases?
The US has already seen a significant spike in cases, followed by the UK. While the proportion of infections caused by XBB.1.5 is lower in other countries, experts warn that the picture may rapidly change.
In Europe, XBB.1.5 may drive an increase in the number of cases, though it’s unlikely to happen in January as it is currently present in rather low levels.
(With inputs from agencies)
