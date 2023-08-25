Russia's Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's sudden death in a plane crash has sparked conspiracy theories and suggestion that Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin were involved in the ‘accident’. Suggestions have poured in hinting at the authoritarian involvement from US President Joe Biden , Tesla chief Elon Musk , and French authorities.

Empirically it has been noted that Vladimir Putin critics have not lived longer after registering their opposition to the former KGB boss. Prigozhin's death seemed to follow the same line following his June rebellion to overthrow Russia's military leadership.

The private jet in which Prigozhin was travelling seemed to have a seemless record of ‘good safety’. According to reports, it was travelling fine, unless the last 30 seconds saw the jet mysteriously drop to lower altitudes, finally crashing, killing all onboard including the mercenary Wagner group's chief.

Kremlin on Friday said that it was an absolute lie that they were involved in Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in the plane crash. The Russian authorities cited the need to wait for test results.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the accusation and many others like it were false, according to a Reuters report.

"There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane's passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle," Peskov told reporters.

"All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts. There are not many facts yet. They need to be established in the course of investigative actions."

Russia's aviation authority has said Prigozhin was on board the downed private jet, and President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his condolences to Prigozhin's family, breaking his silence after the plane went down on Wednesday with no survivors two months after Prigozhin led a mutiny against army chiefs.

Putin cited "preliminary information" as indicating that Prigozhin and his top associates in the Wagner mercenary group had all been killed and, while praising Prigozhin, said he had also made some “serious mistakes."

(With inputs from Reuters)