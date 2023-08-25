‘Absolute lie’: Kremlin denies involvement in death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Empirically it has been noted that Vladimir Putin critics have not lived longer after registering their opposition to the former KGB boss. Prigozhin's death seemed to follow the same line following his June rebellion to overthrow Russia's military leadership.
Russia's Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's sudden death in a plane crash has sparked conspiracy theories and suggestion that Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin were involved in the ‘accident’. Suggestions have poured in hinting at the authoritarian involvement from US President Joe Biden, Tesla chief Elon Musk, and French authorities.