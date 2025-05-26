Kremlin downplays Donald Trump’s ‘crazy Putin’ remark, calls it ‘emotional overload’ of US president

The Kremlin on Monday moved to soften the impact of US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “crazy,” attributing the comment to heightened emotions during a critical phase in the war in Ukraine.

“This is a very crucial moment, which is naturally accompanied by emotional overload on all sides and emotional reactions,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Rather than respond with criticism, Peskov struck a conciliatory tone, saying the Russian government remains “very grateful” to Trump for his continued engagement in efforts to launch peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump slams Putin: “Needlessly killing a lot of people” In a fiery Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him “absolutely CRAZY” for intensifying attacks on Ukrainian cities in the ongoing war.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote.

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.”

Trump’s remarks follow Russia’s largest aerial assault of the war, in which hundreds of drones and missiles targeted multiple regions across Ukraine, killing civilians and damaging critical infrastructure.

“He wants ALL of Ukraine… That will be Russia’s downfall” Trump reiterated his long-held belief that Putin’s true ambition is to seize the entirety of Ukraine.

“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right,” Trump said.

“But if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Trump turns fire on Zelensky: “Everything out of his mouth causes problems” The President also took aim at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of exacerbating the situation through inflammatory rhetoric.

“President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Trump has previously criticised Zelensky for being too aggressive in his appeals to Western allies for military and financial support.

“This is not Trump’s war”: Biden, Zelensy to Blame Positioning himself as a potential peacemaker, Trump distanced himself from the origins of the war, blaming President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy, and Putin for the current crisis.

“This is a War that would never have started if I were President,” Trump claimed.

