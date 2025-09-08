Kremlin hits back at Trump over sanctions threat: ‘No pressure will force Russia to change course’

The Kremlin on Monday (September 8) dismissed the prospect of tougher Western sanctions, vowing that no amount of economic pressure would alter its stance in Ukraine.

Advertisement

“No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporter Alexander Yunashev.

Peskov, who also serves as deputy chief of staff, argued that Western measures had “turned out to be absolutely useless in terms of exerting pressure on Russia.”

Trump signals ‘second phase’ of sanctions US President Donald Trump, who has previously set deadlines for the Kremlin to change course, said on Sunday that he was ready to move to “the second phase” of sanctions.

“Yeah, I am,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about tighter restrictions. He did not elaborate.

On Friday, Trump said he expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin “in the next couple of days,” acknowledging the conflict had been “harder to resolve” than he anticipated.

Advertisement

EU coordinates with Washington EU Council President Antonio Costa said new sanctions were being closely coordinated with the US, signaling closer alignment after earlier transatlantic disagreements.

EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan is in Washington this week with a team of experts to meet US Treasury officials. According to the European Commission, discussions include targeting Russian banks, vessels in its “shadow fleet,” and more Chinese companies accused of helping Moscow evade restrictions.

The bloc is preparing its 19th sanctions package, which diplomats say could also introduce a transaction ban on Russian oil.

Kyiv hit by largest airstrike of the war Even as sanctions talks gathered momentum, Russia launched its largest aerial assault of the war over the weekend, striking Ukraine’s capital with more than 800 drones and missiles.

Advertisement

Four people were killed as explosions hit apartment blocks, and Kyiv’s main government building — home to top officials’ offices — was set ablaze for the first time in the war.

“This is a clear signal that Russia does not want peace and is openly mocking the diplomatic efforts of the civilized world,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko told foreign diplomats during a tour of the charred offices.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko joined her in guiding more than 60 diplomats through the wreckage.

Ukraine urges tougher pressure Ukraine and European leaders continue to push Washington to step up sanctions, particularly targeting Russia’s crude oil exports and the countries that buy them.

With Russia controlling one-fifth of Ukraine and making only limited advances along the 1,000-kilometer frontline, Kyiv fears Moscow will intensify its aerial bombardments. Officials warn the Kremlin could escalate to more than 1,000 drones per day before year-end in a bid to wear down Ukrainian resistance.

Advertisement