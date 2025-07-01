Kremlin rejects Donald Trump envoy’s claim Russia is ‘delaying peace, bombing civilians, and dragging out’ Ukraine war

The Kremlin on Tuesday (July 1) rejected accusations from the United States that Moscow is deliberately delaying peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as Russian forces claimed the complete capture of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.

Advertisement

US Envoy accuses Russia of delays US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said on Monday (June 30) that Russia was dragging its feet while continuing attacks.

“Russia cannot continue to stall for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine,” Kellogg told reporters.

Kremlin: "No one is delaying anything" Responding to the remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims and insisted Moscow had honored its commitments.

“No one is delaying anything here,” Peskov told a briefing in Moscow.

“We are naturally in favor of achieving the goals that we are trying to achieve through the special military operation via political and diplomatic means. Therefore, we are not interested in drawing out anything.”

Peskov added that the date of the third round of negotiations still needed to be agreed.

Advertisement

Putin open to new round of talks President Vladimir Putin said last Friday (June 27) that Russia was ready to resume peace negotiations, possibly in Istanbul.

“There are big differences between the proposals submitted by the two sides,” Putin said, expressing hope that dialogue would help narrow the gap.

Russia claims full control of Luhansk While talks remain stalled, Russia has tightened its grip on the battlefield.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed head of Luhansk, declared on Russian state television that the region is now fully under Russian control.

“The territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic is fully liberated — 100%,” Pasechnik said.

The Luhansk region, which covers about 26,700 square kilometers, is the first Ukrainian province to come completely under Russian control since the invasion began in February 2022.

Advertisement

Kyiv: Russia’s claims are illegal Ukraine rejected Russia’s assertions of sovereignty over Luhansk and other occupied territories.

Officials in Kyiv have pledged never to recognise Russia’s annexations, which Western governments also call illegal.

Ukraine’s government maintains that the region remains part of its internationally recognised territory.

Strategic gains and historical context Luhansk has been a flashpoint in the conflict since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and separatists seized parts of eastern Ukraine following the ouster of a pro-Russian president during the Maidan Revolution.

Russia now controls nearly 19% of Ukraine, including all of Luhansk and large parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, as well as parts of other regions.

Moscow insists these territories will remain under Russian control and fall under its nuclear umbrella.