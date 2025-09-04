Putin, Xi and Kim at China military parade: Trump cries conspiracy, Kremlin laughs it off

The Kremlin on Wednesday (September 3) dismissed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were conspiring against the United States.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state television that Trump’s words may not have been literal.

“I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies,” Ushakov said. “No one even had such a thought – none of these three leaders had such a thought.”

He added: “I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international situation.”

Trump: “Very disappointed with Putin” On Tuesday, Trump said he was “very disappointed” with Putin and suggested on Truth Social that Xi, Putin, and Kim were “conspiring against the United States” as they met in Beijing.

Despite his criticism, Trump extended pleasantries in the same post: “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Xi warns of global choice between “peace or war” At a massive military parade in Beijing, Xi was flanked by Putin and Kim in a rare show of unity. Addressing the crowd, Xi warned the world was facing a stark choice between peace and war, as China showcased its largest-ever military parade, capped with the release of 80,000 doves.

Xi also held bilateral talks this week with both Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump downplays concerns of axis formation Asked whether he feared an “axis” forming against Washington, Trump insisted he was not worried.

“I am not concerned at all … We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me.”

Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang display unity Chinese state media highlighted Xi’s meeting with Putin, whom he described as his “old friend.” Kim’s presence alongside the two leaders marked an unprecedented public show of alignment between Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

Also Read | Putin says consensus possible on Ukraine security, reaffirms NATO red line