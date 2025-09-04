Putin, Xi and Kim at China military parade: Trump cries conspiracy, Kremlin laughs it off

Kremlin rejected Donald Trump’s claim that Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un were conspiring against US, saying his remarks may have been ironic. The denial came as Xi hosted Putin and Kim at a massive Beijing military parade where he warned the world faced a choice between “peace or war.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Published4 Sep 2025, 12:11 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference, at the end of his visit to China for the Tianjin SCO Summit and the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP)
The Kremlin on Wednesday (September 3) dismissed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were conspiring against the United States.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state television that Trump’s words may not have been literal.

“I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies,” Ushakov said. “No one even had such a thought – none of these three leaders had such a thought.”

He added: “I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international situation.”

Trump: “Very disappointed with Putin”

On Tuesday, Trump said he was “very disappointed” with Putin and suggested on Truth Social that Xi, Putin, and Kim were “conspiring against the United States” as they met in Beijing.

Despite his criticism, Trump extended pleasantries in the same post: “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Xi warns of global choice between “peace or war”

At a massive military parade in Beijing, Xi was flanked by Putin and Kim in a rare show of unity. Addressing the crowd, Xi warned the world was facing a stark choice between peace and war, as China showcased its largest-ever military parade, capped with the release of 80,000 doves.

Xi also held bilateral talks this week with both Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump downplays concerns of axis formation

Asked whether he feared an “axis” forming against Washington, Trump insisted he was not worried.

“I am not concerned at all … We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me.”

Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang display unity

Chinese state media highlighted Xi’s meeting with Putin, whom he described as his “old friend.” Kim’s presence alongside the two leaders marked an unprecedented public show of alignment between Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

