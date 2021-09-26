Kremlin releases photos of Putin's Siberian fishing trip in early Sept. See pics

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Several days after the trip, in the middle of September, Putin had announced he was going into self-isolation for "a few days" after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with Covid-19. He had to cancel his trip to Tajikistan for a security summit.
Putin has cultivated a macho image, appealing to many Russians, and has previously been pictured riding a horse barechested and in sun glasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet.
