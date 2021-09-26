Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Kremlin releases photos of Putin's Siberian fishing trip in early Sept. See pics

Kremlin releases photos of Putin's Siberian fishing trip in early Sept. See pics

Premium
Russian President Vladimir Putin fishes during a short vacation at an unknown location in Siberia, Russia, in this undated photo released by Kremlin. (Photo credit: Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)
1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Agencies

A caption under one of the 20 pictures published on the Kremlin web site said the president stopped for a few days in Siberia after a working trip to Russia's Far East in early September

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a short vacation to hike and fish in Siberia during early September, the Kremlin said on Sunday as it published pictures of the president on the holiday.

A caption under one of the 20 pictures published on the Kremlin web site said the president stopped for a few days in Siberia after a working trip to Russia's Far East in early September.

View Full Image
Russian President Vladimir Putin catches a fish during a short vacation to Siberia.
View Full Image
View Full Image
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spend a short vacation in Siberia,
View Full Image
View Full Image
Russian President Vladimir Putin during his short vacation in Siberia, Russia.
View Full Image
View Full Image
Another picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his sojourn at an unknown location in Siberia.
View Full Image
Several days after the trip, in the middle of September, Putin had announced he was going into self-isolation for "a few days" after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with Covid-19. He had to cancel his trip to Tajikistan for a security summit.

Putin has cultivated a macho image, appealing to many Russians, and has previously been pictured riding a horse barechested and in sun glasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet.

This time, his outings were more mundane.

The Kremlin published photos of Putin standing in a river and catching a fish, walking through lush meadows and talking to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, his usual holiday companion.

Putin, 68, has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Kremlin has said he was feeling healthy.

