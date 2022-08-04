Home / News / World / Kremlin says Gazprom would like Nord Stream turbine back, but needs documents
Kremlin says Gazprom would like Nord Stream turbine back, but needs documents
04:53 PM IST
The Nord Stream turbine is undergoing maintenance in Canada, Kremlin has demanded documents along with Gazprom's turbine to show its uninvolvement
The Kremlin on Thursday said that Russia's Gazprom would like to get back a Nord Stream 1 turbine that has been undergoing maintenance in Canada but that it requires documents confirming that the turbine is not sanctioned.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine has been being serviced by the UK branch of Siemens Energy.
Gazprom has been cutting flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, with it now operating at less than a fifth of its normal capacity, justifying its move on account of delayed return of a gas turbine for a compressor station from Canada and blaming western sanctions for the snafu; on the contrary, the German government said that there was no technical reason for it to limit the supply but Russia is using Fuel as a weapon against the west.
Gazprom says gas turbine delivery to Russia 'impossible' due to sanctions
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday that delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was "impossible" due to sanctions on Moscow.
"Sanctions regimes in Canada, in the European Union and in Britain, as well as the inconsistencies in the current situation concerning the contractual obligations of (turbine maker) Siemens make the delivery impossible," Gazprom said in a statement.
The statement risks further increasing concern in European countries who suspect Moscow is looking for an excuse to delay the turbine's return to Russia and further reduce its gas deliveries.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to "play games with us" but said there was "no chance" he could split the Western alliance.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Russia of blocking the delivery of the key turbine to throttle gas supplies to Europe, as he raised the possibility of keeping nuclear plants going.
The continent's biggest economy has been scrambling for energy sources to fill a gap left by a reduction in gas supplies from Moscow.
Baerbock acknowledged it had been "a mistake to be so dependent on Russian cheap gas", prompting a drastic change in German energy policy to phase it out.
The delayed return of the turbine from Canada, where the unit was being serviced, was behind an initial reduction in gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in June, according to Gazprom.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Wednesday admitted that returning the turbine to Russia was "a difficult decision", also condemning Putin's attempt to "sow division".
Supplies via the energy link were further reduced to around 20 percent of capacity in late July, after Gazprom halted the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the "technical condition of the engine".
