Gazprom has been cutting flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, with it now operating at less than a fifth of its normal capacity, justifying its move on account of delayed return of a gas turbine for a compressor station from Canada and blaming western sanctions for the snafu; on the contrary, the German government said that there was no technical reason for it to limit the supply but Russia is using Fuel as a weapon against the west.

