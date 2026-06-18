Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said that U.S. President Donald Trump had been influenced by what he described as "harmful" ideas from European leaders during the G7 summit. Ushakov was quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax as claiming that, following the meeting, there had been no contact between the United States and Moscow, Reuters reported.

He added that the EU had wrongly assumed that the battlefield situation was changing in Ukraine's favour and reiterated that there were no dates set for a visit to Moscow by Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Ukraine hits Moscow oil refinery and disrupts commercial flights Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks on Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion more than four years ago, according to Russian officials. The attack reportedly struck a major oil refinery in Moscow for the second time within a week and caused disruptions to commercial flights at several Moscow airports, AP reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What harmful ideas did the Kremlin say Trump was influenced by during the G7 summit? ⌵ The Kremlin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, claimed that Trump was ‘pumped with’ harmful ideas from European leaders during the G7 summit. 2 Why did the Kremlin assert that the EU has wrongly assessed the situation in Ukraine? ⌵ Ushakov stated that the EU incorrectly believed that the battlefield situation was changing in Ukraine's favor, reflecting a miscalculation of the ongoing conflict. 3 How did Ukraine retaliate against Russia following the G7 summit? ⌵ Ukraine launched a large drone attack on Moscow's oil refinery, disrupting commercial flights, which it termed necessary to pressure Russia amidst the ongoing war. 4 Should the US maintain its sanctions against Russia as discussed at the G7 summit? ⌵ While there were discussions on maintaining sanctions against Russia, uncertainty remains over whether Trump will consistently uphold this stance. 5 What was the unified stance of G7 leaders regarding support for Ukraine? ⌵ The G7 leaders issued a joint statement backing Ukraine's military position and signaled stronger sanctions against Russia to support Kyiv’s diplomatic leverage.

The attack came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had held “an important coordination call” with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron that may “bring about significant change.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukraine had secured important new commitments of support from world leaders attending the G7 summit. According to Zelenskyy, the pledges included additional assistance from the United States and other partner nations as Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion.

The Moscow Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil-processing facilities and supplies more than one-third of the fuel used in the Moscow region, according to the refinery’s official information. The facility was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones on June 16, when a fire broke out. Russian officials reported that emergency services quickly extinguished the blaze.

Also Read | Basmati rice exports to West Asia poised for rebound after US-Iran peace deal

Ukraine has repeatedly carried out strikes against Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, and other energy infrastructure. Kyiv says these attacks are intended to reduce Russia’s ability to finance and sustain its military operations while also bringing the effects of the war closer to the Russian population.

The latest drone attack also disrupted air travel in the Russian capital. Authorities temporarily suspended flights at four Moscow-area airports as a precaution, according to Russian transport and aviation officials. The restrictions were later lifted after the immediate threat had passed, though some flights experienced delays and schedule disruptions.

Putin's Kazan visit Putin was in Kazan on Thursday, some 700 kilometres (430 miles) east of Moscow, hosting leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as Russia seeks to bolster business and other ties with the bloc's member states, AP reported.

Zelenskyy said the attack on Moscow was part of Ukraine's efforts to force Putin to the negotiating table.

This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities.

It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy.

“This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine,” the Ukrainian leader said on social media, AP reported. “It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy.”