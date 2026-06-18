Kremlin says Trump was ‘pumped with’ harmful ideas by his EU counterparts during the G7

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said that U.S. President Donald Trump had been influenced by what he described as "harmful" ideas from European leaders during the G7 summit. Ushakov was quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax as claiming that, following the meeting, there had been no contact between the United States and Moscow, Reuters reported.

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He added that the EU had wrongly assumed that the battlefield situation was changing in Ukraine's favour and reiterated that there were no dates set for a visit to Moscow by Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Ukraine hits Moscow oil refinery and disrupts commercial flights Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks on Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion more than four years ago, according to Russian officials. The attack reportedly struck a major oil refinery in Moscow for the second time within a week and caused disruptions to commercial flights at several Moscow airports, AP reported.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What harmful ideas did the Kremlin say Trump was influenced by during the G7 summit? ⌵ The Kremlin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, claimed that Trump was ‘pumped with’ harmful ideas from European leaders during the G7 summit. 2 Why did the Kremlin assert that the EU has wrongly assessed the situation in Ukraine? ⌵ Ushakov stated that the EU incorrectly believed that the battlefield situation was changing in Ukraine's favor, reflecting a miscalculation of the ongoing conflict. 3 How did Ukraine retaliate against Russia following the G7 summit? ⌵ Ukraine launched a large drone attack on Moscow's oil refinery, disrupting commercial flights, which it termed necessary to pressure Russia amidst the ongoing war. 4 Should the US maintain its sanctions against Russia as discussed at the G7 summit? ⌵ While there were discussions on maintaining sanctions against Russia, uncertainty remains over whether Trump will consistently uphold this stance. 5 What was the unified stance of G7 leaders regarding support for Ukraine? ⌵ The G7 leaders issued a joint statement backing Ukraine's military position and signaled stronger sanctions against Russia to support Kyiv’s diplomatic leverage.

The attack came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had held “an important coordination call” with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron that may “bring about significant change.”

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Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukraine had secured important new commitments of support from world leaders attending the G7 summit. According to Zelenskyy, the pledges included additional assistance from the United States and other partner nations as Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion.

The Moscow Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil-processing facilities and supplies more than one-third of the fuel used in the Moscow region, according to the refinery’s official information. The facility was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones on June 16, when a fire broke out. Russian officials reported that emergency services quickly extinguished the blaze.

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Ukraine has repeatedly carried out strikes against Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, and other energy infrastructure. Kyiv says these attacks are intended to reduce Russia’s ability to finance and sustain its military operations while also bringing the effects of the war closer to the Russian population.

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The latest drone attack also disrupted air travel in the Russian capital. Authorities temporarily suspended flights at four Moscow-area airports as a precaution, according to Russian transport and aviation officials. The restrictions were later lifted after the immediate threat had passed, though some flights experienced delays and schedule disruptions.

Putin's Kazan visit Putin was in Kazan on Thursday, some 700 kilometres (430 miles) east of Moscow, hosting leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as Russia seeks to bolster business and other ties with the bloc's member states, AP reported.

Zelenskyy said the attack on Moscow was part of Ukraine's efforts to force Putin to the negotiating table.

This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities.

It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy.

“This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine,” the Ukrainian leader said on social media, AP reported. “It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy.”

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.