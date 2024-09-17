Kremlin slams Meta Platforms over ban on Russian state media outlets, says it’s ‘unacceptable’

Meta Platforms had accused the Russian state media outlets of ‘foreign interference activity’

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Meta’s social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.REUTERS
Meta’s social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.REUTERS

Slamming the Meta Platforms’ decision to ban Russian state media outlets from its apps, the Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was “unacceptable” and that the US social media giant had discredited itself with its action.

Meta had accused the Russian state media outlets of “foreign interference activity”. “With this action, Meta discredits itself. Such actions against Russian media are unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Also Read | Kremlin dismisses Zelensky’s plan to end war, says Russia will keep fighting

“This complicates prospects for normalising our relations with Meta,” Peskov added.

On Monday, Meta said it was banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya and other Russian state media outlets from its platforms. “After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity,” Meta Platforms said in a statement.

Also Read | Ukrainian ‘Dragon Drones’ rain molten metal in viral video

It added that the enforcement of the ban would roll out in the coming days.

Meta’s social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

In 2022, Moscow branded Meta an “extremist” organisation and blocked Facebook and Instagram over changes in Meta’s hate speech policy that allowed users to vent their anger over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Previously, Russia had also criticized the US social media company's efforts to limit the reach of Russian media and fined it several times for not removing content in Russia that it considers illegal.

According to news agency Reuters, Meta said it had seen Russian state-controlled media try to evade detection in their online activities in the past and expected them to continue trying to engage in deceptive practices going forward.

Also Read | How Biden Persuaded Scholz to Release a Top Kremlin Assassin

Earlier this month, the US administration had seized Kremlin-run RT websites. It charged its two employees of covertly providing millions of dollars in funding to a Tennessee-based content creation company to publish English-language social media videos pushing pro-Kremlin messages.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that countries should treat the activities of Russian state broadcaster RT as they do covert intelligence operations. Moscow has rejected the allegations.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldKremlin slams Meta Platforms over ban on Russian state media outlets, says it’s ‘unacceptable’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue